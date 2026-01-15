Menu
Magh Mela: Over 21 lakh take dip at Sangam on Makar Sankranti

A Magh Mela administration official said bathing began from midnight and by 8 am, around 21 lakh people had performed the ritual bath.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 07:36 IST
Published 15 January 2026, 07:36 IST
