First director of Karnataka's first autonomous varsity yet to take charge

The administration of the first autonomous university - the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) - is yet to fall in place as its first director has not taken charge even six months after his appointment.
The state government issued a notification appointing Prof D Manjunath, professor at the Department of Electrical Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) on March 8, 2023 as the first director of UVCE. It is said that Manjunath visits the campus now and then, holding meetings online and offline.
The faculty members of the University have even brought this to the notice of the state Higher Education minister Dr M C Sudhakar and requested to put an end to the “parallel administration” in the interest of the university.
Staff interactions
As explained by the senior faculty members, the director-appointed is interacting with the teaching and non-teaching staff once in 15 days.
“So far he has visited the campus four times. During his recent visit he even discussed some architectural changes in the campus which is not acceptable,” said a senior faculty of the UVCE.
Interim director
Meanwhile, the term of interim director has also been extended, despite the appointment of a regular director, which is in violation of Rule 24 of the UVCE Act. The Rule 24 clearly mentions, “If the post of the director is vacant in case of leave, completion of the term or due to temporary absence, the Board of Governors is allowed to appoint a senior professor as interim director.” But in this case, even when the director is appointed, the term of interim director is continued.
Manjunath has asked the officials at UVCE to send a team of 15 faculty members to IIT-B.
UVCE Board of Governors chairperson B Muthuraman said: “Yes, (Manjunath) has not taken charge because of his other commitments. He will take charge on January 1, 2024 and Board of Governors has given permission for that. He is not giving orders, but available for advice whenever it is needed.”
When contacted, Manjunath refused to comment.
Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said: “It has come to our notice and we will be soon convening a meeting with the officials concerned to resolve the issue.”