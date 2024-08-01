Flood situation continues in parts of Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: Though the intensity of rain has reduced in Dakshina Kannada, the flood situation continued in several parts of the district. Owing to the rise in water level in Phalguni river, eight families were shifted to safer locations at Ammunje and Kariyangala near Polali.
River Nethravathi is flowing above danger level at Bantwal. The water level had touched 9.1 metre early morning and later it receded to 8.7 metre by 8 pm, said sources in taluk office.
“Inmates of more than 15 houses in villages on Belthangady-Moodbidri state highway were shifted to safer locations with the efforts of Moodbidri police and local youths till 3 am. Even cattle were also shifted from the flood-affected areas,”former Zilla Panchayat member Dharanendra Kumar told DH.
“There was above knee-level water on the stretch,” he said.
Few houses in the surroundings of Marooru temple and Masjid in Moodbidri TMC limits were inundated.
With increase in inflow of water to vented dams at Hanneradu Kavalu and Angarekariya in Venoor and Hosangady, plantations and paddy fields have remained under water. Water had entered houses and arecanut plantations at Karjothu, Mattu, Poocherlekki, Derar, Pade, Arladka, Thorpu, Perim Jangar, Kodamani, Kodingeri and other areas.
Published 01 August 2024, 04:20 IST