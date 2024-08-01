Flood situation continues in parts of Dakshina Kannada

“Inmates of more than 15 houses in villages on Belthangady-Moodbidri state highway were shifted to safer locations with the efforts of Moodbidri police and local youths till 3 am. Even cattle were also shifted from the flood-affected areas,”former Zilla Panchayat member Dharanendra Kumar told DH.

“There was above knee-level water on the stretch,” he said.

Few houses in the surroundings of Marooru temple and Masjid in Moodbidri TMC limits were inundated.

With increase in inflow of water to vented dams at Hanneradu Kavalu and Angarekariya in Venoor and Hosangady, plantations and paddy fields have remained under water. Water had entered houses and arecanut plantations at Karjothu, Mattu, Poocherlekki, Derar, Pade, Arladka, Thorpu, Perim Jangar, Kodamani, Kodingeri and other areas.