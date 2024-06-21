Forest dept to build memorial for Dasara jumbo Arjuna soon

A memorial will be soon built for Arjuna, the golden howdah-carrying elephant which was killed during an elephant capture operation in the Yasaluru range of Hassan district, at the place of his burial and the Balle camp in Nagarahole National Park.
Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre announced this after flagging off three new minibuses designed for the visitors of the Nagarahole National Park in front of the Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.
“Both the memorials will have a model of Arjuna and depict his photos, including those showing him carrying the Howdah as well as his participation in elephant and tiger rescue operations,” he said adding that the memory of the elephant will be kept alive.
To a question on the death of elephants in the camps, Khandre said he has sought a detailed report on the matter and action will follow the report. “The department has decided to provide Rs 2,000 incentive to personnel working in the anti-poaching camps. A proposal for the same has been sent to the Finance Department,” he said.
The three new minibuses will be deployed for safari in Nagarahaole tiger reserve. The department bought the chassis at a cost of Rs 16.55 lakh and used CSR funds to build the custom-designed body.
Virajpet MLA A S Ponnanna, Hunsur MLA G D Harish Gowda and officials from the department were present in the programme.
Published 20 June 2024, 23:29 IST