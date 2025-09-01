<p>New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday said its sales increased 11 per cent year-on-year to 34,236 units in August.</p><p>The company's wholesale to dealers in the domestic market stood at 29,302 units last month, while exports were at 4,934 units.</p><p>In August 2024, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) had sold a total of 30,879 units.</p>.Adani, Torrent Power bag Rs 32,614 crore coal-based deals in India.<p>TKM Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business Varinder Wadhwa said the company was able to maintain in August.</p><p>"September will be an important phase for the industry overall, and we will closely observe market trends as they unfold," he added.</p><p>At Toyota, the focus remains on innovating and introducing value-added services through the festive season, with the hope of uplifting customer sentiment and making purchase decisions easier and more joyful, he said.</p>