Former driver, who leaked Prajwal Revanna's 'sexual abuse' videos goes missing: Reports

As the political slugfest continues between the Congress and the BJP over the sexual abuse allegations against incumbent JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, the driver -- who is said to have confessed that he had given the pen drive with the alleged videos of the JD(S) leader sexually abusing women -- has gone missing.
According to a report in NDTV, the driver, Karthik Gowda, has disappeared following a SIT notice.
Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has issued a lookout circular against Prajwal Revanna on Thursday. The development came after the father-son duo failed to appear before the SIT.
In a case registered at the Holenarsipur Town Police Station on April 28, Prajwal and his father, Holenarsipur MLA HD Revanna, were named as the suspects. However, before the case was lodged, Prajwal had fled the country and is reportedly in Germany.
(Published 02 May 2024, 10:48 IST)