Former driver, who leaked Prajwal Revanna's 'sexual abuse' videos goes missing: Reports

As the political slugfest continues between the Congress and the BJP over the sexual abuse allegations against incumbent JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, the driver -- who is said to have confessed that he had given the pen drive with the alleged videos of the JD(S) leader sexually abusing women -- has gone missing.

According to a report in NDTV, the driver, Karthik Gowda, has disappeared following a SIT notice.