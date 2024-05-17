Home
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Here are five key bowlers who bring experience, skill, and excitement to today's game, making them essential to watch.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 06:07 IST
Ravi Bishnoi is a match-winner with his leg-spin bowling. His deceptive googlies and tight line and length have troubled the batters in the tournament.

Credit: Instagram/@bishnoi6476

With his lethal pace and ability to bowl at any stage of the match, Jasprit Bumrah is a game-changer for Mumbai Indians. All eyes will be on Bumrah to see if he can deliver a match-winning performance today.

Credit: PTI Photo

Naveen-ul-Haq has made a name for himself in the LSG lineup with his lethal pace and ability to swing the ball. His knack for taking early wickets and troubling batsmen with his yorkers in the final overs makes him a bowler to watch.

Credit: PTI Photo

Hardik Pandya's all-round capabilities make him a crucial player in tonight's fixture. With his ability to bowl crucial overs, Pandya adds balance and depth to the MI bowling lineup.

Credit: PTI Photo

Left-arm speedster Arshad Khan has shown immense talent in the past games and can finish matches not just with the ball but with the bat as well.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 17 May 2024, 06:07 IST
Sports NewsCricketHardik PandyaMumbai IndiansIPLJasprit BumrahLucknow Super GiantsRavi Bishnoi

