IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Ravi Bishnoi is a match-winner with his leg-spin bowling. His deceptive googlies and tight line and length have troubled the batters in the tournament.
With his lethal pace and ability to bowl at any stage of the match, Jasprit Bumrah is a game-changer for Mumbai Indians. All eyes will be on Bumrah to see if he can deliver a match-winning performance today.
Naveen-ul-Haq has made a name for himself in the LSG lineup with his lethal pace and ability to swing the ball. His knack for taking early wickets and troubling batsmen with his yorkers in the final overs makes him a bowler to watch.
Hardik Pandya's all-round capabilities make him a crucial player in tonight's fixture. With his ability to bowl crucial overs, Pandya adds balance and depth to the MI bowling lineup.
Left-arm speedster Arshad Khan has shown immense talent in the past games and can finish matches not just with the ball but with the bat as well.
Published 17 May 2024, 06:07 IST