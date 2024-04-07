JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Four dead after private bus overturns in Karnataka

About 30 people were injured in this accident and the condition of eight of them is critical.
Last Updated 07 April 2024, 03:01 IST

Follow Us

Chitradurga, Karnataka: Four people were killed when a private bus heading to Gokarna from Bengaluru overturned early Sunday near Holalakere town, police said.

The incident took place near Anjaneya Temple on the outskirts of Holalkere Town.

About 30 people were injured in this accident and the condition of eight of them is critical.

The injured have been shifted to Holalakere Taluk Hospital while the bodies have been shifted to a mortuary.

Angry residents blamed unscientific road construction for the frequent accidents on the stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 April 2024, 03:01 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaBus accident

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT