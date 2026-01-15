<p>Mangaluru: Under Israel government's MASHAV initiative, 'Smart digital board' worth around Rs 3.5 lakh was installed at Ananthadi DKZP school in Bantwal taluk, Model higher primary school in Vitla, Vinobhnagar school in Jalsoor in Sullia taluk and DKZP higher primary school in Mannagudda. </p><p>Consul General of Israel in Bengaluru Orli Weitzman symbolically inaugurating the Smart digital board at Ananthadi DKZP school on Thursday said the digital or interactive board will instill creativity among the students. "It will help children to connect with rest of the world," Orli Weitzman emphasised and hoped to donate more such smart digital boards to government runs schools in the district.</p>.Will remain active in Karnataka politics, says Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.<p>MP Captain Brijesh Chowta recollected that after being elected as MP he was in constant talks with the office of Consul General of Israel. His constant efforts on bringing Israel's cutting edge technology in agriculture and education had yielded results. The smart digital boards is the first step in the direction to usher in Israel technology into education and agriculture, he said. </p><p>MP said the smart digital boards will facilitate in cognitive, intellect development and provide access to global knowledge. In a phased manner, other sectors in the district will be benefited from Israel technology, he said. Bantwal MLA Rajesh Nayak among others were also present.</p>