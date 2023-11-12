Four of a family stabbed to death in Karnataka's Udupi, probe under way

Udupi: Four members of a family were murdered at Tripti Layout in Nejar of Udupi on Sunday.
The deceased are Hasina (48) her children Afsan (23), Aseem (14), and Aynaz (20). Haseena's mother-in-law has suffered serious stab injuries and is admitted to hospital.
Superintendent of Police Dr K Arun said that four were murdered by stabbing. An investigation is in progress to ascertain the cause of the murders. No valuables have been stolen from the house. The investigation will be carried out from all angles.
"We will arrest the culprits at the earliest", said the SP.
More details awaited.