Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion

$100,000 H-1B visa is a gamble that could protect US jobs

Tech companies, which have relied on H-1Bs for years, could be the biggest losers under the new rules.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 09:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 September 2025, 09:19 IST
USDonald TrumpH-1B visaOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us