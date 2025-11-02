Menu
Four-year-old girl dies in accident the Maani–Mysuru National Highway

According to a complaint filed by Bannur Hanif, the accident occurred when he was travelling with his wife, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and three children in an autorickshaw from Bolwar, Puttur.
Published 02 November 2025, 06:18 IST
