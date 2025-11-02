<p>Mangaluru: A four-year-old girl died and several members of her family were injured when an autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a car on the Maani–Mysuru National Highway near Parpunja in Olamogaru village on Saturday evening.</p><p>According to a complaint filed by Bannur Hanif, the accident occurred when he was travelling with his wife, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and three children in an autorickshaw from Bolwar, Puttur.</p>.Bengaluru: Couple dead in ambulance hit-and-run; angry crowd topples emergency vehicle.<p>When the vehicle reached Parpunja, a car driven by Lakshmibadiraju allegedly came from the opposite direction and, due to rash and negligent driving, collided head-on with the autorickshaw. The impact caused the autorickshaw to overturn, injuring Hanif and his family members.</p><p>Hanif’s daughter, Sajwa Fathima (aged 4 years and 6 months), succumbed to her injuries.</p><p>Based on the complaint, the Puttur Rural Police have registered a case under Sections 281, 125(a), 125(b), and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and an investigation is underway.</p>