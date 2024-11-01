Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Freebies are as good as they're dangerous, says Cong MLA R V Deshpande

The senior-most lawmaker having won nine times, agreed with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's comments about the Shakti scheme.
harath Joshi
Bharath Joshi
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 15:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 15:26 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressIndian PoliticsKarnataka PoliticsDK ShivakumarR V Deshpande

Follow us on :

Follow Us