Karnataka: CEN police bust inter state cyber fraud racket, two arrested

The team seized 10 mobile phones valued at Rs 97,000, four laptops worth Rs 68,000, and Rs 4.5 lakh in cash from their possession.
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 15:58 IST
Published 30 November 2025, 15:58 IST
