From poor pass percentage, Mangaluru's Valmiki Ashrama School scripts success in SSLC board exam

Mangaluru: Valmiki Ashrama School at Madya, Surathkal, has scripted history by securing 100 per cent in SSLC examinations. The school achieved the feat for the first time after it received high school recognition in 2004-05.

There were 19 children in Class 10. In 2015-16, the school had recorded zero results in the SSLC examination held in 2015-16.

Speaking to DH, in-charge headmaster cum warden of the school Ningaraju said: "All the teachers and students have been working towards cent percent from the beginning of the academic year. Zilla panchayat CEO Dr Anandh K, ITDP officer Shivakumar and taluk social welfare officer Suresh Adiga were the driving force who motivated and guided us throughout."

"During the academic year, Shivakumar regularly visited the school and constantly supported us. Teachers were conducting special classes daily from 7 am to 9 am for the students and were also engaged in clearing students' doubts till 9 pm."

Resource persons were also engaged to motivate students to score well. Of the 19 students, four were from the Koraga community. Somanath, a student hailing from the Koraga community, secured distinction with 540 (86.4 per cent) marks in SSLC.

This is the highest score a student from the school has secured thus far. In the general category, Sowjanya T has scored 513 marks in the school. Of 19 students, two students scored over 500 marks, nine students passed with first class and five students with second class.