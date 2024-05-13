From poor pass percentage, Mangaluru's Valmiki Ashrama School scripts success in SSLC board exam

Mangaluru: Valmiki Ashrama School at Madya, Surathkal, has scripted history by securing 100 per cent in SSLC examinations. The school achieved the feat for the first time after it received high school recognition in 2004-05.
There were 19 children in Class 10. In 2015-16, the school had recorded zero results in the SSLC examination held in 2015-16.
Speaking to DH, in-charge headmaster cum warden of the school Ningaraju said: "All the teachers and students have been working towards cent percent from the beginning of the academic year. Zilla panchayat CEO Dr Anandh K, ITDP officer Shivakumar and taluk social welfare officer Suresh Adiga were the driving force who motivated and guided us throughout."
"During the academic year, Shivakumar regularly visited the school and constantly supported us. Teachers were conducting special classes daily from 7 am to 9 am for the students and were also engaged in clearing students' doubts till 9 pm."
Resource persons were also engaged to motivate students to score well. Of the 19 students, four were from the Koraga community. Somanath, a student hailing from the Koraga community, secured distinction with 540 (86.4 per cent) marks in SSLC.
This is the highest score a student from the school has secured thus far. In the general category, Sowjanya T has scored 513 marks in the school. Of 19 students, two students scored over 500 marks, nine students passed with first class and five students with second class.
The residential school was started as the Ashrama School for children from the Koraga community, considered aboriginal tribes in the region.
The school is run by the Scheduled Tribe Department under the Social Welfare Department. When the number of enrollments of Koraga students declined, the residential school started admitting ST, SC and backward classes children and offered them free education.
As many as 202 students were pursuing their studies from Class 1 to 10 in 2023-24. The 2024-25 academic year will have 26 students in Class 10.
Last year, 13 students had written SSLC examinations, of which nine had passed. Ningaraju said: "School-topper Somanath was hard working and used to wake up early in the morning to study." At present, the school has no vacancies for teachers.
Stating that he was happy with his score in the SSLC exams, Somanath said he intends to continue his studies in the Arts stream. "I have studied at Valmiki Ashrama School since class 1. The teachers were guiding throughout," he added.
