Funding gaps blocking nature-based solutions: Study

Funding and monitoring

The researchers said about 94% of the funding for NbS in India comes from government sources. "Moreover, the provision of technical assistance to organisations engaged in NbS lacks an executive committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to review and distribute grants, which hindres the exploration of new NbS strategies and models," a note on the financial gaps said.

They also recommended public-private partnership models and financial risk mitigation strategies to incentivise the private sector investment in NbS. "A dedicated monitoring body is needed to manage and track fund disbursement and application. This would ensure transparency and accountability in fund management calls for state-specific reporting and issue-resolution mechanisms," the researchers added.

Indu K Murthy, one of the authors of the compendium, noted that local and site-specific frameworks complemented by larger awareness about among the public will help in implementation of such solutions.

"Instead of an overarching set of rules or guidelines, site-specific frameworks that prove effective in the particular environment are key for expediting NbS. Before that, we need to quantify the effectiveness of NbS to spread awareness on their importance in mitigation and adaptation measures," she said.