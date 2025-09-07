Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Ganesh idol immersion procession peaceful in twin cities

The procession continued through the night, with traditional musical performances
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 17:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 17:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHubballiDharwadganesha immersionGanesha Chaturthiganesha festivaGanesha idol procession

Follow us on :

Follow Us