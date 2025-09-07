Ganesh idol immersion procession peaceful in twin cities

<p>Hubballi/DHNS: The immersion procession of the 11th-day public Ganesh idols, installed across various parts of the City, took place from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning, spanning for more than 17 hours. The procession proceeded through major streets, creating a vibrant spectacle.</p><p>The 25-foot tall ‘Hubbali Cha Maharaja’ Ganesh idol of Marathagalli, was immersed at Hosur pond at 8:00 am on Sunday. Throughout the procession, thousands of people gathered to witness the idol and take part in the celebrations. The immersion procession was flagged off at 3:00 pm on Saturday, and special prayers were offered to the Ganesh idol at 6:00 pm before the procession began its journey.</p><p>The procession moved slowly, with crowds gathering around Shivaji Circle. After the DJ music ended, a team from Nashik (Maharashtra) performed traditional Dhol music, entertaining the public until Sunday morning. The procession continued through the night, with traditional musical performances and captivating dance routines by folk artistes along the way, drawing a large number of enthusiastic onlookers.</p><p>The procession moved through Tulaja Bhavani Circle, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Channamma Circle, and Neeligin Road, and ended at Hosur Pond on Sunday morning. The massive idol was then immersed using a crane.</p><p>Despite efforts by the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation and the Air Pollution Control Board to regulate the use of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols, this year’s attempts have largely been unsuccessful. The Ganesh idols immersed at Indira Glass House and Hosur ponds this year have not melted in the water.</p><p>During the immersion procession, an individual was injured after being struck by a rod attached to a DJ system. The injured person, identified as Prashant Kathari from Channapete, was rushed to the KMC-RI. According to the police, due to a huge rush near Dajibanpete, the rod at the back of the DJ system hit Prashant in the abdomen.</p><p>Five held for stabbing </p><p>During the immersion procession, a youth was stabbed near Koppikar Road.</p><p>In this regard, Town police detained five persons including a juvenile. Injured Chetan Gowda of Bidnal has been shifted to KMC-RI for treatment and is said to be out of danger. It is said that over the old rivalry, the incident took place.</p><p>Police cane crowd to ensure peace</p><p>Though the Ganesh idol immersion procession in Dharwad and surrounding villages was largely peaceful, an incident of two groups fighting over a song played has been reported in Narendra village on the outskirts of Dharwad on Saturday late night.</p><p>As the situation was growing tense, police had to swing their lathis to disperse the crowd.</p><p>It is said that the police had to act as the situation was tense and was leading to an exchange of blows. </p><p>SP Gunjan Arya said that the police acted to disperse the crowd. Later, the procession sailed off smoothly with no untoward incident. No complaints have been filed and peace has prevailed in the village.</p><p><strong>Dance steps</strong></p><p>A video of a police inspector dancing with murder accused during the Ganesh idol immersion procession has gone viral on social media platforms.</p><p>This incident has taken place at the Maratha Colony area and the video clip shows the police inspector who was deployed for security was seen dancing with the accused.</p>