Ganeshotsav at Idgah Maidan: Palike chief nod after Karnataka HC bins Anjuman’s plea

The Dharwad Bench of Karnataka High Court on Friday refused to give an interim order to the plea by Anjuman-E-Islam Hubballi against the recent resolution of the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) allowing the installation of Ganesh idol at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi.
Palike Commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi accorded permission for Ganesha festivities at the maidan following the court’s decision. Ullagaddi handed over the ‘conditional’ permission letter to Rani Channamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandali President Sanjeev Badaskar to hold the festival for three days.
The Anjuman-E-Islam had filed the petition in the High Court on Thursday seeking a stay on the HDMP general body’s resolution allowing installation of Ganesh idol at Idgah Maidan.
This follows the Supreme Court’s verdict that the Idgah Maidan is the HDMP’s property, and apart from allowing Muslims to perform Namaz on two occasions in a year, the maidan could be used for any other legitimate purpose. Accordingly, the Palike had allowed the installation of Ganesh idol in the maidan, last year.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the HDMP Suvarna Kallakuntla had also moved the High Court against the passing of three subjects by the HDMP in its general body meeting, including the Ganesh idol installation at Idgah Maidan. She charged that the additional list was introduced without bringing it to the notice of the Opposition members.
The single-judge bench of Justice Sachinkumar Magadum heard the case and dismissed the appeal.
The BJP, led by Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad, along with Hindu groups, including Sri Rama Sene, had launched an indefinite protest on Thursday over the delay by the HDMP Commissioner in issuing the permission for installation of Ganesh idol at Idgah Maidan.