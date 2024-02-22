Generate revenue from other sources, not by hiking power tariff: KERC chairman

Hubballi: Increasing electricity tariff is not the solution to overcome the losses. Electricity supply companies should generate revenue from other sources and stop unnecessary expenditure, said Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) chairman P Ravi Kumar.

Chairing the KERC Public Hearing meeting at the Hubballi Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCOM) corporate office at Navanagar in the city on Wednesday, Ravi Kumar was replying after the HESCOM proposed Rs 0.57 tariff hike.

“If we go on hiking the tariff, it will be a big burden on the consumers. The HESCOM should prevent distribution losses, restrict unnecessary expenditures, and prevent losses, but not increase tariffs on a regular basis,” he advised the HESCOM officials, and also noted that soon they will start a ‘consumer advocacy cell’ to address consumer grievances.

Solar power issue

Many consumers said, they have Solar Roof Top Photo Voltaic (SRTPV) to produce electricity and they are exporting it to HESCOM. Though they generate more units than they consume, it is not profitable for them as the HESCOM has been continuously increasing the tariff rate and Fixed Charge (FC).

Wing Commander (retd) H K Bilgi said, he is exporting electricity to HESCOM, and importing power for his household consumption. There is no transparency in the bill, which is manually generated, and there is a lot of confusion in the bills. The bill format is wrong, which needs to be rectified, he advised.

KERC chairman P Ravi Kumar agreed that the bill format was wrong, and asked HESCOM to rectify the issue.