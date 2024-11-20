Go Ru Channabasappa named president of 87th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana

Ultimately, Channabasappa’s contributions to Kannada literature and his seniority, at 94 years old, secured a unanimous approval.

Other notable figures considered for the position included Prof TV Venkatachal Shastri, Hampa Nagarajaiah, Siddalinga Pattanashetty, Dr Sudha Murthy, andDr Lata Rajasekhar.

When asked why a woman was not appointed as the president, Dr Joshi responded saying all the candidates were deserving of the honour, however, the selection happened based only on seniority.

The newly appointed president, Go. Ru. Channabasappa, previously served as the president of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat from 1992 to 1995.

During his tenure, the 1994 Kannada Sahitya Sammelana was held in Mandya, which Dr Joshi highlighted as a meaningful coincidence.

Beginning his career as a school teacher in 1948, Channabasappa actively participated in the Bhoodan Movement, adult education initiatives, and organisations like the Seva Dal.

He served as Chief Commissioner of India Scouts and Guides and led the Kannada Sahitya Parishad. An author of over 50 works, including Mahadevi, Cheluvaambike, Karnataka Pragatipatha, Sadashiva Shivaacharya, Kunaala, Saakshi Kallu, Bellakki Hindu Bedaryavo and Karnataka Folk Art, he is celebrated as the “Bhishma of Folklore” for his lasting to the Kannada literature.