JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Gold worth Rs 50.93 lakh seized at Mangaluru Airport

The gold was being smuggled by two passengers who arrived from Abu Dhabi and Dubai by Air India Express flights.
Last Updated 15 January 2024, 10:42 IST

Follow Us

Mangaluru: Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport have seized gold worth Rs 50.93 lakh which was being smuggled by two passengers who arrived from Abu Dhabi and Dubai by Air India Express flights.

A Customs release here said the seizure was made on January 12. The passengers had concealed the gold in various forms, including three oval-shaped objects with gold paste hidden in their rectum and gold paste concealed inside chocolate boxes in their checked-in baggage.

The 24-carat purity gold, weighing 815 gm, has an estimated value of Rs 50,93,750, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 January 2024, 10:42 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruMangaluru International Airport

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT