Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

MPL to sack 60% of local staff after Centre's paid gaming ban: Report

The industry says the games rely on skill and therefore are not gambling, which was already highly restricted in India.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 13:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 13:30 IST
Business NewscompaniesMobile Premier LeagueMPL

Follow us on :

Follow Us