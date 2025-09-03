Good news for aspiring doctors! NMC approves 400 more MBBS seats for Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: In a good news for aspiring doctors, Karnataka has received 400 more MBBS seats which will be added to the pool in the second round of seat allotment.</p>.<p>With this a total of eight government colleges, including Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences, Chikkaballapur Institute of Medical Sciences and Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences-Kalaburagi, have got 50 additional seats each.</p>.<p>Considering the request by the state government, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved the additional seats this year.</p>.<p>Karnataka had requested for enhancement of seats at 15 government medical colleges but the NMC had rejected the request citing infrastructural issues.</p>.No new MBBS seats in southern medical colleges: NMC defers decision.<p>However, now considering the undertaking given by the government, the NMC has approved enhancement of seats at eight colleges. With this, the total seats available in Karnataka has crossed 9,663 as against the earlier sanctioned seats of 9,263.</p>.<p>The seats requested at Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Gadag, Karwar, Koppal, Mandya and Shivamogga institutes of medical sciences have been rejected. For Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and Atal Bihari Vajapayee Medical College and Research Centre, the NMC has approved 50 seats though the government had sought 100 seats each.</p>.<p>Along with this, the NMC has approved the enhancement of 50 seats at JGMMMC Hubli, Deemed-to-be university.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) officials clarified that these seats will not be available for fresh option entry.</p>.<p>As shared by KEA Executive Director Prasanna H, “The students who have got medical seats in round 1 and opted choice 2 and paid course fees, and those who have opted choice 3 and paid caution deposit, the system will consider them for allotment automatically.” KEA will add these seats and re-run the system.</p>.<p>The KEA has released the provisional results for round 2 and is waiting for the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to complete its second round seat allotment as per the revised schedule on September 12.</p>.<p>“Now, there are high chances of colleges allotted in the provisional results will be changed with the addition of 400 seats,” added the official. Only in case of addition of new colleges, then the candidates will be allowed to do fresh option entry.</p>.<p>The eight government medical colleges which have been allotted additional 50 seats are - Belagavi, Chikkaballapur, Gulbarga (Kalaburagi), Hassan, Mysuru, Raichur and Vijayanagara institutes of medical sciences, and Atal Bihari Vajapayee Medical College and Research Centre.</p>