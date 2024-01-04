Good response for voluntary bandh in Mysuru's Nanjangud

Mysuru: The bandh call given by the members of Srikanteshwara Bhakta Mandali, demanding the arrest of the miscreants who had allegedly thrown 'used water' on the procession deities, during a temple ritual, evoked a good response.
The forum had called for Nanjangud bandh from 6 am to 5 pm on Thursday (January 4).
The traders, shopkeepers and others had downed their shutters voluntarily responding to the bandh call given by the forum, and extended support. Autorickshaw drivers, Srikanteshwara temple employees also extended support.
A large number of people, members of the Bhakta Mandali, led by former MLA Harshvardhan, took out a protest march peacefully in the town.
It may be mentioned that there was a friction between two groups over a temple ritual 'Andakasurana Vadhe' on December 26. A rangoli of demon Andakasura is drawn on the road and is stomped on by devotees, depicting his destruction.
However, a few people opposed this, resulting in a commotion. When the rituals continued, they allegedly threw used water on the procession deities. Following this, the forum demanded action and arrest of the miscreants and called for Nanjangud bandh.