Good response for voluntary bandh in Mysuru's Nanjangud

Mysuru: The bandh call given by the members of Srikanteshwara Bhakta Mandali, demanding the arrest of the miscreants who had allegedly thrown 'used water' on the procession deities, during a temple ritual, evoked a good response.

The forum had called for Nanjangud bandh from 6 am to 5 pm on Thursday (January 4).

The traders, shopkeepers and others had downed their shutters voluntarily responding to the bandh call given by the forum, and extended support. Autorickshaw drivers, Srikanteshwara temple employees also extended support.