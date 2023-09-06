Govt hikes loan for minority students: Zameer Ahmed Khan

Minister for Housing and Minority Welfare B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan said that development is possible only through education. Education will help in securing a future, he stressed while addressing the gathering at a blood donation camp organised as part of the 'Physio Week' at Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at Natekal.
He said: “Minority community members should ensure that children have access to higher education. Karnataka Minority Development Corporation (KMDC) and Directorate of Minorities is extending financial assistance for higher education to minority communities."
"The government has decided to increase the loan amount for minority students. Through KMDC, a loan of Rs three lakh was released to students who had secured MBBS seats under government quota. Now the loan amount has been increased to Rs five lakh. An education loan of Rs 20 lakh loan was given to the minority students who study in recognised universities for post-graduate degrees. Now the amount has been increased to Rs 30 lakh.”
"Without education, one cannot attain any success,” the minister added.
Minister for Municipal Administration Rahim Khan said that the minority welfare department has given emphasis to education. Mohammed Annan from Raichur and Mohammed Salman Ahmmed from Shivamogga, who had availed Rs three lakh loan under Arivu scheme for education, said the loan had helped them pursue their studies.
The decision to increase loan amount to Rs five lakh will be a boon for poor students, he said.
KIMS Chairman U K Monu was among those present at the event.