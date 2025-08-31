Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

India crowned champions despite loss to Bangladesh in SAFF U-17 Women Championships

India topped the league table with 15 points after six matches and thus declared winners of the tournament.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 15:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 15:46 IST
FootballSports NewsBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us