GPS-Panic Button in taxis, drivers protest in Karnataka's Udupi

Udupi: The Udupi district taximen and maxicab association are up in arms against Karnataka government's mandate to install GPS and panic button devices in tourist vehicles.

According to the association's General Secretary Ramesh K Kotian, taxi drivers and owners are burdened by the high cost of these devices, which are now compulsory.

The Union government has set a fixed price of Rs 7,550 for installing both GPS and panic buttons. However, at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) offices, these devices are being sold for as much as Rs 15,000. This steep price difference has left taxi drivers feeling unfairly treated.