Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Grand Mangaluru Dasara Mahotsav to begin from September 22

The festivities will begin on September 22 at 8:30 am with Guru Pooja Punyaha Homa, Navakalasha Abhisheka and the consecration of Navadurga idols, Maha Ganapathi and Goddess Sharada.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 12:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 12:55 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruDasaraMangaluru Dasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us