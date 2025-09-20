<p>Mangaluru: The grand Mangaluru Dasara Mahotsava will be celebrated at Kudroli Shri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple from September 22 to October 3.</p>.<p>Speaking to mediapersons, Temple committee treasurer Padmaraj R said that The religious programmes will be inaugurated in the presence of Janardhana Poojary by Swami Jitakamanandaji, president of Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru, and Brahmakumari Vishweshwari Ji, head of Brahmakumaris, Mangaluru.</p>.Mysuru Cinema Society to organise 'Short Films Mosaic Week’ to mark Dasara celebrations.<p>He said on September 21 evening, Janardhana Poojary will inaugurate the newly laid roof inside the temple.</p>.<p>The cultural programmes on September 22 will be inaugurated by NMPT chairman AV Ramana and Rajendra Kumar, zonal head of Union Bank of India. On this occasion, Saanidhya Special School, White Doves, and M Friends Charitable Trust will be felicitated. Bharatanatyam artistes Remona and Deeksha Suvarna, who have achieved Golden Book of World Records will also be honoured, he said.</p>.<p>The official inauguration of the Dasara Mahotsava will be held on September 25 at 6 pm in the presence of Speaker UT Khader, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, DK MP Capt Brijesh Chowta.</p>.<p>Padmaraj said as a part of the Dasara festivities, Muddu Sharada and Navadurga competitions for children will be held on September 24. A state level, bodybuilding competition Mr Mangaluru Dasara Classic will be held on September 28.</p>.<p><strong>Half marathon</strong></p>.<p>Dasara half marathon will be held on September 28. It will consist of 21k, 10K, 5K, 2k saree run and fun run. Already, 1900 people have registered. The total prize money for the marathon is Rs 1 lakh.</p>.<p><strong>Multi lingual poets meet</strong></p>.<p>On September 23, a multi-lingual poets’ meet will be held with participation from poets representing Kannada, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu, Beary, Kundakannada, Arebhashe, Koraga, and Shivalli Tulu languages. The selected poems from the poetry competition held as a part of Dasara will be released as an anthology on the occasion.</p>.<p><strong>Award distribution</strong></p>.<p>The temple will present the Extraordinary Woman Award 2025 daily from September 22 to October 2, honouring nine women achievers in various fields. In addition, four achievers Dr M Mohan Alva, Prof Tukaram Poojary, Government Lady Goschen Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Durgaparasad M and Entrepreneur G Shankar will be felicitated during Dasara celebrations.</p>.<p>Padmaraj said that as many as 1500 volunteers will assist in smooth conduct of the programmes during Dasara celebrations. Parking space has been arranged at Alake market, Canara Bank, Mannagudde premises, Urwa Maidan. Those who park vehicles at Urwa Maidan, will be ferried to the temple by the volunteers, he explained.</p>.<p><strong>No DJ in tableaux</strong></p>.<p>Harikrishna Bantwal of the temple committee said that DJ has been completely banned in the tableaus during the grand procession of idols of Navadurga, Sharada and Ganapathi on October 2.</p>.<p>If any tableau uses DJ, then it will be seized by the police and temple authorities will not be held responsible for the same. The procession will pass through Kambla Road, Mannagudde, Brahmasri Narayana Guru Circle, Lalbagh, Ballalbagh, PVS Circle, Navabharath Circle, KS Rao Road, Hampankatte, University College, Ganapathi High School road, Venkatramana Temple, Carstreet, Alake to reach the temple.</p>.<p>Padmaraj said that a meeting of the tableau will be held on September 25 or 26. The theme of the tableaus will be given to the police, to ensure that none hurt the feelings of the people.</p>