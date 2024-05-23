Group clashes over petty incident in Belagavi's Shahapur, 2 injured in stone pelting

Belagavi: Group clashes took place at communally sensitive Alwan Galli in Shahapur suburb late in the evening on Thursday over a petty issue of squabble between two groups playing 'galli cricket'.

Sources said two groups clashed after ball hit a person while children were playing cricket in the lane. Verbal exchanges escalated and incidents of stone pelting added fuel to the fire. Two persons suffered severe injuries after being hit by stones.