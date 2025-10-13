Guarantees causing financial burden on Karnataka, says Congress veteran Deshpande

<p>Dandeli (Uttara Kannada district): Congress veteran and Haliyal MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-v-deshpande">R V Deshpande</a> has said the five guarantees being implemented by the party government in Karnataka have caused financial burden, affecting the pace of development in the State. He said he would not have implemented these guarantee schemes if he were the Chief Minister.</p><p>"The five guarantees have brought financial burden on the State. They are beneficial to people on one hand, but it has become difficult for the government to manage its affairs. When women are receiving all benefits, there is no scheme for men," he said.</p>.Karnataka tops per-capita income due to guarantees: CM Siddaramaiah.<p>Senior Congress leader, who is also the chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission, said that the government had to constitute several committees and manage them for the effective implementation of the guarantees. Therefore, the pace of development in the State has slowed down, he said.</p><p>“If I were the Chief Minister, I would not have allowed the implementation of the five guarantees,” Deshpande added.</p>