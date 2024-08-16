Governor hails 5 guarantee schemes in Karnataka

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Thursday said the state government had successfully implemented the five guarantee schemes, which are designed to empower women, support poor and middle-class families and assist unemployed youth.
He made speaking after hoisting the National Flag at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of 78th Independence Day celebrations.
The governor’s statement on the guarantee schemes assumes significance in the backdrop of a section of ministers, like Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi asking the government to trim the existing guarantee schemes.
Gehlot, according to a statement released by the Raj Bhavan, said, “Karnataka is a progressive state playing a crucial role in the overall development of our country. Through various development initiatives, our state has been at the forefront of implementing innovative and inclusive programmes, ensuring access to basic services with an aim to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.”
The governor added that since Independence, Karnataka and the country had witnessed remarkable progress. Now, India is the fifth largest economy in the world, he said.
“As we look towards the 100th anniversary of our independence, it is the collective aspiration of our people that India becomes fully educated, economically robust and a leading force among developed nations. To achieve this, we must all commit ourselves to serving our country with devotion and dedication,” he said.
Expressing deep concerns over rapid degradation of the environment, he said the country and the world were facing the serious challenge of environmental imbalance.
“It is our shared responsibility to protect and enhance our environment. Through initiatives like 'A Tree in the Name of Mother' campaign, we must take meaningful steps towards environmental conservation by planting saplings,” he said.
Published 15 August 2024, 22:54 IST