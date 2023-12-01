H D Deve Gowda confirms Prajwal Revanna as JD(S) candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat

The seat sharing by JD(S) and BJP for the Parliamentary elections will be decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, B S Yediyurappa, H D Kumaraswamy, B Y Vijayendra, R Ashok and others. "There is no confusion on the candidate from Hassan. The present MP will himself contest again”, Gowda said.

"JD(S) has aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of the important leaders in the country. Let us all work together with the BJP without any envy and criticism," he added.

To a query on contesting the Lok Sabha polls, Deve Gowda said, “At present I am a Rajya Sabha member. There is a tenure of two more years”.

Deve Gowda also said that the results of the elections in five states will not have any impact in the LS polls. “I am telling this based on my political experience”, he said.