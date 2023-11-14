H D Kumaraswamy booked for lighting up house using 'stolen electricity' during Diwali

The Congress taunted earlier: “If you were so poverty stricken, then you should have applied for the Gruha Jyoti scheme. Oh, you didn't know that only one electricity meter is allowed under the Gruha Jyoti scheme whereas there are many meters in your name!” “Despite power shortage in the state, measures were taken by us to provide seven hours electricity to the farmers; you are facing such a 'drought' that you resort to such a cheap theft? Didn't you hold a press conference and say 'Karnataka is in the dark' and now you have lit up your house with stolen electricity?” it added.