<p>Bengaluru: 'Tactics for Wonder', an art exhibition by students of Vidyashilp University, will be held on Thursday from 6 pm to 9 pm at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road.</p>.<p>The show will be inaugurated by artist Archana Hande.</p>.<p>The artworks on display were developed as part of a workshop conducted by Hampi Art Labs, in collaboration with the JSW Foundation, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, and other partners.</p>.<p>Inspired by the architecture, history, and landscape of Hampi, the pieces reflect interdisciplinary collaboration between students of data science and design.</p>.<p>For more information, contact: 080-22261816.</p>