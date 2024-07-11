Hand over Valmiki Corp and MUDA 'scams' to CBI, urges Yaduveer

Madikeri: Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha M P Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Thursday urged the state to handover the probe in to the alleged scams in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development and in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to CBI for a fair investigation.

Speaking to media persons in Madikeri on Thursday, the MP alleged that the administration by the state government is a total failure. The Congress leaders should not hesitate to face a CBI probe if they have not been involved in the alleged scam. Let the case be handed over to the CBI. Those who are facing the allegations should come clean after the CBI probe before continuing with the administration.