Hand over Valmiki Corp and MUDA 'scams' to CBI, urges Yaduveer

Those who are facing the allegations should come clean after the CBI probe before continuing with the administration.
Ashwani Kumar N K R
Last Updated : 11 July 2024, 13:40 IST

Madikeri: Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha M P Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Thursday urged the state to handover the probe in to the alleged scams in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development and in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to CBI for a fair investigation.

Speaking to media persons in Madikeri on Thursday, the MP alleged that the administration by the state government is a total failure. The Congress leaders should not hesitate to face a CBI probe if they have not been involved in the alleged scam. Let the case be handed over to the CBI. Those who are facing the allegations should come clean after the CBI probe before continuing with the administration.

Yaduveer further said that the MUDA was established in the erstwhile Mysore princely state with an objective of providing sites to the financially less privileged. However, today the authority has been providing sites to the affluent, the MP lamented.

Published 11 July 2024, 13:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsMUDA siteYaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar

