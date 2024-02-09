Hanuman flag row: Bandh peaceful in Keragod, poor response in Mandya city

Mandya: The complete bandh in Keragod of Mandya district called by Hindu organisations in relation to the Keragod Hanuman flag row was peaceful, while Mandya city received poor response.

People closed shops voluntarily in Keragod, while shops were open the in Mandya city where movement of autos, buses and other vehicles also remained normal.

Members of RSS, VHP, Sriram Sena and Bajrang Dal offered pooja at Sri Veeranjaneyaswamy Temple at Keragod and took out a bike rally from there to Mandya. Later, they even took out a protest march and a procession from Sri Anjaneyaswamy Temple near the railway station in Mandya to the city's DC office.