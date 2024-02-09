JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Hanuman flag row: Bandh peaceful in Keragod, poor response in Mandya city

People closed shops voluntarily in Keragod, while shops were open the in Mandya city where movement of autos, buses and other vehicles also remained normal.
Last Updated 09 February 2024, 08:14 IST

Follow Us

Mandya: The complete bandh in Keragod of Mandya district called by Hindu organisations in relation to the Keragod Hanuman flag row was peaceful, while Mandya city received poor response.

People closed shops voluntarily in Keragod, while shops were open the in Mandya city where movement of autos, buses and other vehicles also remained normal.

Members of RSS, VHP, Sriram Sena and Bajrang Dal offered pooja at Sri Veeranjaneyaswamy Temple at Keragod and took out a bike rally from there to Mandya. Later, they even took out a protest march and a procession from Sri Anjaneyaswamy Temple near the railway station in Mandya to the city's DC office.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 February 2024, 08:14 IST)
Lord HanumanRSSBajrang DalMandyaVHPKaranatakaBandhKaranataka News

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT