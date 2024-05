Hassan DySP's bank accounts hacked

He has accounts in Canara Bank Madikeri branch (main road) and Bhagamandala branch. He came to know about the fraud when he was going through messages on his phone on May 20. While Rs 12,10,711 has been transferred through 25 transactions in the account at Madikeri branch, Rs 3.88 lakh is transferred from his Bhagamandala branch account. He has lodged a complaint with CEN police.