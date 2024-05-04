Hassan sex scandal: SIT detains JD(S) leader H D Revanna in Bengaluru after court denied interim bail

The first case was registered at the Holenarasipura Town police station in Hassan on April 28 where Revanna and his son, Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, were accused of sexually harassing a 47-year-old house help.

The second case was registered on May 1 by the CID after a 44-year-old former Hassan Zilla Panchayat member accused Prajwal of repeated rape. The third case was registered on May 2 at the KR Nagara police station in Mysuru accusing Revanna and another Sathish Babanna of kidnapping a survivor allegedly sexually assaulted by Prajwal.

The suspect Babanna was arrested on Friday and remanded in judicial custody. On Saturday, the investigators found the abducted woman from a farmhouse, allegedly belonging to an aide of Revanna at Kalenahally village in Mysuru’s Hunsur taluk.