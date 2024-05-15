Hassan sexual abuse case: 107 progressive thinkers write open letter to CM

BnegBengaluru many as 107 progressive thinkers have written an open letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to take necessary action to find and arrest Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna immediately, who is allegedly involved in the Hassan serial sex abuse case, and to withdraw the Legislature Assembly membership of H D Revanna temporarily, until the investigation is completed.
“The case should be considered seriously and you must direct the political leaders to stop commenting on the case,” reads the letter.
Expressing fear that the accused may get a chance to get bail if the investigation is not completed within 60 days, they demanded Siddaramaiah to instruct the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to complete the investigation within the time frame.
In the letter they even opined that in spite of the sleaze videos going viral even before the Lok Sabha elections for Hassan constituency, the decision to allow voting in that particular constituency itself, was an insult to democracy.
Other demands
Their other demands are - Arrest of Prajwal Revanna’s former car driver Karthik Gowda, who said that the vidoes were with him; identifing those involved in making those videos viral and arrest them; considering BJP national and state presidents as part of the ploy as Devaraje Gowda had claimed informing about the videos to the leaders few months ago; taking action against Bhavani Revanna; the officials appointed/placed by getting reference from H D Revanna and Prajwal Revanna must be transferred and
withdrawing government facilities provided to former minister H D Revanna and family.
The letter was signed by various progressive thinkers including: G Ramakrishna, Dr Vijaya, Roopa Hassan, Kalegowda Nagavara, Nagesh Hegde, M S Asha Devi, K S Vimala, Kum Veerabhadrappa, Agrahara Krishnamurthy and M D Pallavi.
HM’s reaction
Meanwhile, reacting to the open letter to chief minister by progressive thinkers, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the government
will consider the letter seriously.