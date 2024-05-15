Hassan sexual abuse case: 107 progressive thinkers write open letter to CM

BnegBengaluru many as 107 progressive thinkers have written an open letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to take necessary action to find and arrest Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna immediately, who is allegedly involved in the Hassan serial sex abuse case, and to withdraw the Legislature Assembly membership of H D Revanna temporarily, until the investigation is completed.

“The case should be considered seriously and you must direct the political leaders to stop commenting on the case,” reads the letter.

Expressing fear that the accused may get a chance to get bail if the investigation is not completed within 60 days, they demanded Siddaramaiah to instruct the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to complete the investigation within the time frame.