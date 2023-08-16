Hassan to be city corporation by a year, says Minister K N Rajanna

District In-charge Minister K N Rajanna said that all efforts would be taken to upgrade Hassan City Municipal Council to Hassan City Corporation before the next Independence Day celebration.
After hoisting the tri-colour at the district stadium in Hassan on Tuesday, he said, “There were plans to make an announcement on Hassan City Corporation this year. But it has been delayed due to technical reasons. Hence, it will be upgraded by next year.”
The confusions over including 25 villages to Hassan CMC would be resolved within a year. The land rates have not been revised after 2019, resulting in confusion. A discussion will be held and measures taken, he said. The much-awaited Gruha Lakshmi scheme was to be inaugurated in Belagavi on August 20. However, as the dates of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were not confirmed, it has been postponed. Discussions are on to launch the programme on August 27, across Karnataka, he said.
Speaking about Hassan Airport, Rajanna said, “A meeting would soon be convened with the authorities concerned in Bengaluru and steps taken to ensure that it becomes operational by year-end.”
Hassan railway overbridge works will be completed soon. There are complaints over substandard works in Hangarahalli overbridge. It would be verified and action taken, he assured. Deputy Commissioner C Sathyabama, SP Hariram Shankar, ZP CEO B R Poornima, Additional DC K T Shantala and Tahsildar Shwetha were present.