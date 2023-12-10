HC to resume video conferencing tomorrow with strict norms

Bengaluru: Video conferencing at the High Court of Karnataka will resume on a pilot basis on December 11.
The court suspended the facility in all courts at Bengaluru, Dharwad and Kalaburagi benches on December 5, after miscreants played obscene videos during video conference in six court halls.
The court has now issued strict guidelines for connecting to video conferencing facilities.
In a statement, it requested all advocates, parties in person, litigants and media persons to compulsorily register on the Zoom platform as a one-time measure through a sign-up procedure.
Only such registered users are allowed to join the video conference for the court hall proceedings as signed-in users. Advocates, parties in persons and litigants should put their participant names as well as list number, case number and name. A waiting room is enabled in all the court halls, where only the participants with correct case numbers will be allowed to participate in court proceedings.
Participants from outside India are required to send an email in advance to the registrar judicial at regjudicial@hck.gov.in, requesting permission to join the video conference links, the statement said.