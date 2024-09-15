Kumaraswamy accuses Siddaramaiah of 'grabbing' disabled Dalit man's site in Mysuru

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday levelled a fresh allegation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, of ‘grabbing’ a site allotted to a Dalit youth to construct a house in Mysuru.
Not connected to the MUDA scam, Kumaraswamy said this “grabbing” happened, when Siddaramaiah was deputy CM.
“The site where Siddaramaiah constructed a house was originally allotted to a Dalit youth by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which was later grabbed by Siddaramaiah to construct a house,” Kumaraswamy told reporters here.
Challenging the CM to reply to his allegation, the former chief minister said he had all documents related to the ‘land grab’. “He created a fake document in the name of a woman and grabbed the Dalit’s site. Later, he even enacted a drama of selling it. If he wants, I will release documents,” the union minister said.
As explained by Kumaraswamy, it was a site allotted to a specially abled person belonging to the Dalit community, for which he even paid a certain amount to MUDA.
“The site was grabbed by Siddaramaiah by creating fake documents in the name of one Sakamma and a house measuring 10,000 sq ft has been built on it,” he said. When the owner of the site went there after a few days, he realised that someone had grabbed his site and constructed a house there.
Kumaraswamy said though Siddaramaiah ‘sold the house,’ it was a drama. In reality, the house is still with him.
“Mr Siddaramaiah, you say your life is a open book. Can you clarify to the people of the state as to how you got a house constructed in Mysuru? Later, whom did you sell it to? Who has it now?” he asked.
The union minister said he had received all documents related to that site.
On digging more, another scam by Siddaramaiah will come out. “Not just the sites he illegally got in his wife’s name from MUDA. He is involved in several such scams,” he claimed.
Published 14 September 2024, 23:33 IST