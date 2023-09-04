H D Kumaraswamy discharged from hospital, says it's his 3rd birth

Thanking the almighty, doctors, supporters and his family members after recovering from a stroke, Janata Dal (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday described his recovery as his ‘third birth’ and appealed to the people not to take their health conditions or any symptoms of stroke and paralysis lightly.
Prior to his discharge from hospital, the former chief minister told reporters, “I must say that I got a rebirth if I am talking to you all. For the last five days, friends and family members have been under tremendous tension about my well-being. Generally, a person gets one birth, but in my case the Almighty has been kind enough to grant me a third birth in the span of 64 years.”
Kumaraswamy said that he woke up at about 2 am on August 30 and felt that his health was not in good condition. So, without wasting any time he quickly called his brother-in-law and eminent cardiologist Dr C N Manjunath, who advised him to get admitted.
“Had I ignored the symptoms and deferred my visit to hospital till morning, then I would have spent the rest of my life permanently on the bed,” he said.
Appealing to the people not to ignore their health, Kumaraswamy said that nothing should be a priority than health if anyone observes any slight discomfort. “I urge people not to neglect their health. If you find any difficulty or discomfort, please reach out to your doctor and take help,” he added.