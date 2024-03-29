HDK predicts fall of Congress-led Karnataka govt by December

Former chief minister and Mandya JD(S) candidate H D Kumaraswamy predicted that the Congress-led state government would fall by the end of December, going by the current developments.
Speaking at a BJP-JD(S) coordination committee meeting in Mandya on Thursday, the former chief minister said, “Congress did not come to power on its strength in Karnataka. It won by accident. It will fall by the end of the year.”
“Congress could come to power due to the contest between BJP and JD(S). Now, the alliance candidates will win in all 28 Lok Sabha segments. The BJP and JD(S) allied in 2004. The people still remember our 20-month tenure”, Kumaraswamy said.
“There were allegations that I did not hand over power to the BJP as per the agreement. I was made a scapegoat for no fault of mine. From then till now, I have suffered ‘Vanavasa’ for the last 17 years. I have struggled to build the JD(S) alone”, the former chief minister said.
“As per the wishes of the JD(S) leaders of Mandya and the party workers, I am contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Mandya. I will never run away. It is a Dharmayuddha”, Kumaraswamy said.
To a question, he said that he is confident of getting the support of incumbent MP A Sumalatha.
Kumaraswamy said that he would file his nomination papers on April 4.
(Published 29 March 2024, 00:08 IST)