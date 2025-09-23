HDUDA area grows to 757 sq km, covering 46 more villages

<p>Hubballi/DHNS: The Local Planning Area (LAP) of the Hubballi-Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA), which was fixed at 407 square km way back in 1988, is now expanded to 757 square km, as the government has notified the inclusion of 46 more villages into the existing LPA. Along with more villages in Hubballi and Dharwad taluk, six villages in Kalghatgi taluk are also incorporarted in the HDUDA’s extended LPA.</p><p>This expansion, according to HDUDA Chairman Shakir Sanadi, may stabilise or even reduce the land prices in areas surrounding the twin cities, enable the authority to acquire land to develop layouts offering sites at an affordable price, and check the development of unauthorised layouts.</p><p><strong>Urban planning</strong></p><p>This expansion would bring proper urban planning for a wider area with planned land use and road areas keeping the future growth in view, he said.</p><p>“Additional villages<br>incorporated, along the national highways, will remain under respective Gram Panchayats, until the local bodies take decisions on expanding the municipal corporation’s area. HDUDA will prepare separate master plans (CDP) for additional villages, including land use and ring-roads, while the new master plan for the existing LPA is also being drafted now”, he noted.</p><p>Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Shakir Sanadi stated that discussions would be held with officials of<br>Gram Panchayats, and the town planning of places like Chandigarh, Noida and Cuttak would be studied, to prepare the futuristic and development-oriented master plan for the expanded LPA.</p><p><strong>‘Solution for many issues’</strong></p><p>Getting land for both industrial and residential layout development is difficult at the present LPA, and its expansion is expected to resolve this issue, along with proper town planning guidelines. This would also help villages to get better facilities, he noted.</p><p>“We have no land bank to develop new layouts now, and we are also not able to get land from farmers as private developers also lure them.</p><p>“Expanded LPA gives us the scope to get land to develop layouts to offer sites to citizens at a concessional rate. As land use, roads and other aspects of town planning will be in the master plan, development of unauthorised layouts can also be checked”, he added. </p><p>HDUDA Commissioner Santoshkumar Biradar, town planning member Mahantesh Pujar, members Vijayanand Shetty, Sunita Hurakadli, Fayaz Ahmed Kalghatgi, Manjunath Bhovi and others were present.</p><p>Villages, including<br>Revadihal, Devaragudihal, Parasapur, Budarsingi,<br>Adargundhi, Kusugal, Sulla, Kotur, Chikkamalligwad, Mugad,<br>Managundi, Shivalli, Govanakoppa, Neeralakatti, Devalingikoppa, Dhumawad, and Chalamatti are included in the expanded LPA of the HDUDA.</p><p>As per the government notification, master plan for the expanded LPA has to be submitted for the government’s approval within two years.</p> <p>‘New draft CDP soon’</p><p>HDUDA is preparing the new master plan (CDP) for the existing local area planning (LPA) under the AMRUT scheme, keeping the population projected for 2041 in view, and the draft of this fourth CDP after consulting the stakeholders would be ready by December, said HDUDA Chairman Shakir Sanadi.</p><p>He also said a portion of ring-road from Kusugal near Hubballi to High Court bench near Dharwad was proposed in the previous CDP itself, and the estimated cost now is around Rs 900 crore.</p><p>Admitting that HDUDA could not remove all illegal layouts, he said the government has passed a law and the deputy commissioner has been urged to confiscate such layouts. Some layout developers have come for regularisation also, after getting notices by the authority, he said. </p><p>“Among over 1,100 CA sites the HDUDA has, around 400 have been allotted. The government has also been proposed to reduce the CA site prices. A survey would be conducted to identify misused CA sites, and allotment of such sites would be cancelled”, Sanadi added.</p>