Heavy rains lash Mysuru district in the wee hours of Tuesday

Mysuru: Heavy rains accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds lashed Mysuru city and district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The rains that started after midnight, continued till the early hours of Tuesday.

The gusty winds have damaged crops across Mysuru district, leaving the farmers worried. Banana crops have been damaged and agricultural lands waterlogged at several villages in the district.

A house collapse has been reported from Mookanahalli, in Hunsur taluk, on Tuesday. Branches of huge trees have snapped at several places, disrupting vehicular movement in parts of Hunsur and Periyapatna taluks.