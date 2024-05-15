Heavy rains lash Mysuru region, one killed in Mandya

Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts received heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and high-intensity winds, in the wee hours of Tuesday.
A youth was killed and two others injured, when the branch of a huge tree collapsed on a car in Mandya city, on Monday night.
The rains started to pour at around 2 am across Mysuru district. It continued till the break of the dawn, bringing respite from the scorching heat. Incidents of huge trees collapse, power outages were reported in Mysuru city.
Karthik (27) of G Bommanahalli village in Mandya taluk is the deceased. Sunil and Manju are the injured and are undergoing treatment.
Injured rescued, shifted
The front portion of the car was totally damaged. Police and the CMC personnel struggled for two hours to clear the branch. The two injured were rescued and shifted to the hospital. It is said that Tuesday (May 7), was Karthik’s birthday. He, along with his friends, had gone to purchase clothes when the mishap occurred.
Hassan district also received a good spell of rain on Tuesday. Hassan, Holenarsipur, Arsikere, Halebidu, Javagal, Banavara and Alur experienced showers for around 45 minutes.
Rain accompanied by hailstones were reported from Arsikere. A huge tree collapsed and fell on parked vehicles in Hassan city.
Chamarajanagar district too received good rainfall on Tuesday morning.
Published 14 May 2024, 22:04 IST