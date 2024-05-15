Heavy rains lash Mysuru region, one killed in Mandya

Injured rescued, shifted

The front portion of the car was totally damaged. Police and the CMC personnel struggled for two hours to clear the branch. The two injured were rescued and shifted to the hospital. It is said that Tuesday (May 7), was Karthik’s birthday. He, along with his friends, had gone to purchase clothes when the mishap occurred.

Hassan district also received a good spell of rain on Tuesday. Hassan, Holenarsipur, Arsikere, Halebidu, Javagal, Banavara and Alur experienced showers for around 45 minutes.

Rain accompanied by hailstones were reported from Arsikere. A huge tree collapsed and fell on parked vehicles in Hassan city.

Chamarajanagar district too received good rainfall on Tuesday morning.