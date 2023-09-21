Hoysala heritage goes global

Criterion (i) in the list of selection criteria applies to sites that are ‘masterpieces of human creative genius.’ This exactly captures the work of the Hoysala artists. With unsurpassed technical mastery, Hoysala artists gloried in exploring the limits of intricacy and detail. Beads, fingernails, water, and fish were all carved with consummate ease. Parallelly, they also creatively translated stories into the visual medium of stone, whether it is the life-sized depictions of deities and semi-divine beings or the palm-sized friezes with scenes from the epics. My favourite example is the ingenious depiction of the chakravyuha episode from the Mahabharata. Here, individual figures including soldiers and the young hero Abhimanyu are shown at eye level, but the artist switches to a bird’s eye view to show the maze.