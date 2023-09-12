IISc develops new nanoparticle for cancer treatment

Scientists at IISc have developed a nanoparticle that can be potentially used to kill cancer cells, especially solid tumours.
Previously developed nanoparticles have limited applications because of their large size. But IISc’s hybrid nanoparticle, which combines gold and copper sulphide, is less than 8 nanometre (nm) in size.
Due to its small size, the particle can easily penetrate cancer cells and also clear from the body quickly, says Dr Jaya Prakash, IISc assistant professor and co-author of the research paper published in ACS Applied Nano Materials. Lab tests showed that when light is shone on these particles, they absorb it and generate heat, which kills cancer cells. They also produce singlet oxygen atoms that are toxic for cancer cells.
Dr Jaya Prakash says that the team is now planning to do studies on mice.“We still have to look at many aspects like toxicity and immune response. If the particle is found safe in mice studies, we will have collaborations with organisations for conducting human studies.”
Diagnosis
The research team says that the nanoparticle can also help diagnose certain cancers.
Upon absorbing light, they can generate ultrasound waves that can give scans with more accurate images than light waves, as these scatter less when passing through tissues.
These scans also be used to measure the tumour’s oxygen saturation. It could reduce the dependence on MRI and CT scans that have to be done and read by a radiologist.