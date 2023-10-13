Illegal crackers worth Rs 2.7 cr seized in Karnataka's Koppal

Following a cracker shop fire tragedy at Attibele near Bengaluru, the police and officials of various departments on Thursday swooped down on cracker shops and godowns at several places in the district and seized illegal firecrackers worth Rs 2.7 crore.
At a godown near Kidadal, on the outskirts of Koppal alone, the officials seized illegally stored crackers worth Rs 2.24 crore. The official also seized crackers at five shops in Gangavathi and two shops at Irkalgada. Similar raids were conducted at shops near Jamia Masjid in Gangavathi and at Hanumasagar in Kushtagi taluk.
With Dasara and Deepavali festivals round the corner, shop owners had stored crackers illegally for sale in populated areas, according to police sources. The search will continue, SP Yashodha Vantgodi told DH.